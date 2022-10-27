When someone tells Gosar they're shooting migrants crossing the border, he says "this country needs you. There's a bunch of people that are ready to go into action."

Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar, the right-wing hatemonger who is loathed by his own siblings for his reprehensible actions, is seen in this video expressing his approval for two people pretending to be migrant hunters. After they tell him they shoot migrants who cross over to their family farm in Yuma, he responds, "Say a prayer because this country needs you. There's a bunch of people that are ready to go into action."

Who is Gosar referring to when he says, "a bunch of people that are ready to go into action"? It's probably not too hard to guess. Gosar has a long history of racism, bigotry, and encouraging violence. This latest video is just another reminder that Gosar is a dangerous man and shouldn't be allowed to serve in Congress. He belongs in prison for his role in the January 6th insurrection, in which his extremist supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol building with the intention of assassinating the Vice President and the Speaker of the House.