Malibu parent convicted in college admissions scandal committed suicide at his home

A Malibu parent who paid $75,000 to William "Rick" Singer — the mastermind behind the college admissions — to fix his daughter's ACT exam has committed suicide.

Robert Flaxman, the 66-year-old Los Angeles real estate agent and former CEO of Crown Realty and Development, had spent one month in jail, 250 hours of community service, and $50,000 in fines for his involvement in the "Varsity Blues" scandal. He died at his home on Oct. 20.

Flaxman's attorney, William Weinreb, said that his client had been driven by a misguided desire to help his daughter get into a "lower-tier school" after years of troubles left her with a "checkered disciplinary record and modest grades." Weinreb said that Flaxman tried to get his daughter's life back on track by trying to get her into a four-year college and that Singer told him his daughter wouldn't get into the University of San Francisco or any other school if she didn't have a good ACT score. Flaxman accepted Singer's offer to rig the test, Weinreb said.

