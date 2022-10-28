Watch Christian Bale knock it out of the park again in the trailer for The Pale Blue Eye

2022 has been an interesting year for Christian Bale. During the summer, Bale made his return to superhero films by playing Gorr, the god butcher in the abysmal Thor: Love and Thunder. Even though the film is an absolute dumpster fire (dropping over 68% at the box office during its second week), Bale was utterly captivating in all of his appearances.

Shortly after Thor, Bale came back to cinemas to anchor David O. Russell's Amsterdam, which opened to copious negative reviews and an unfortunately flat box office. Similar to Thor: Love and Thunder, Bale's performance in Amsterdam was a standout, despite the actor sharing the screen with a who's who of Hollywood heavyweights. Long story short, whether the film is poorly made and well received or poorly received and well made, Christian Bale is going to give your money's worth.

In the video linked above, you can check out the trailer for Bale's new movie, The Pale Blue Eye.