Watch: Cute pup sees a three-headed dog Halloween decoration and doesn't trust it one bit

A young pitbull didn't take kindly to a fierce-looking three-headed dog decoration that was guarding the other Halloween props on his neighbor's front lawn. In fact, in his first interaction with the mythological hound of Hades, the frightened pooch backed up before proceeding with caution, staring at the spooky beast while keeping a wide birth as he walked by.

On his second sighting the following day, however, the pup had regained some confidence, walking by the creature at a closer distance. But again, he made sure to keep his eyes trained on the six eyes staring back at him until he passed by — and even after he was in the clear he glanced over his shoulder one last time. Better safe than sorry. (See edited, looped video of Day 1 and Day 2 below.)

Via Storyful