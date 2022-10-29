A Republican Senate candidate is still repeating the lies about cat litter boxes in schools

It is so well known that the completely invented stories about schools being forced to offer litter boxes to students are false that the republican candidate for US Senate in New Hampshire, Don Bolduc, has got to know he is full of shit and just riling up an under-informed crowd.

CNN:

Don Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general who is challenging Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan, made the comments while speaking to supporters in North Hampton, according to audio obtained by CNN's KFile from an attendee. The claim, which has occasionally been cited by some Republican politicians, has been repeatedly debunked.

"Guess what? We have furries and fuzzies in classrooms," Bolduc told the crowd. "They lick themselves, they're cats. When they don't like something, they hiss – people walk down the hallway and jump out," he said, as a hissing sound could be heard.

"And get this, get this," he continued. "They're putting litter boxes, right? Litter boxes for that. … These are the same people that are concerned about spreading germs. Yet they let children lick themselves and then touch everything. And they're starting to lick each other."

"I wish I was making it up," concluded Bolduc. "I honestly wish it was a 'Saturday Night Live' skit."