Britain's next problem: zombie pigeons

Pigeons in the Channel Islands, between England and France, are suffering from paramyxovirus in record numbers, reports local media. Birds with the infection experience a range of violent neurological symptoms such as twisting their necks, walking in circles and shaking their wings. Experts are worried the infection will spread to the mainland.

The government has released advice to those who own or handle pigeons, recommending: "Vaccinating your pigeons against the disease – talk to your vet for advice [if you run pigeons shows or races, you must ensure any bird taking part has been vaccinated] and practising strict biosecurity on your premises."

JSPCA Animal Shelter on the island of Jersey in the Channel Islands has been leading attempts to contain the disease, telling the Mirror that the illness has no treatment "and many birds die within a few days".