Please enjoy this video of Delbert McClinton performing his top 40 single, Giving It Up For Your Love.
Delbert McClinton is "Giving It Up For Your Love" Live
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- more cowbell
Recreating the Roland TR-808's legendary analog cowbell
Using schematics found on archive.org, Mark Longstaff rebuilt an analog circuit found in Roland's TR-808 Rhythm Composer. Which circuit? Oh, you know the one. READ THE REST
How to drum like Charlie Watts
As several obituaries to Charlie Watts have noted, his drumming was key to the sound of the Rolling Stones — he played "with a minimum of motion, often slightly behind the beat," which "gave the group's sound a barely perceptible but inimitable rhythmic drag," as this piece in the New York Times put it. But… READ THE REST
Hatred of cowbells is grounds for denial of Swiss passports
Nancy Holten moved to Switzerland 34 years ago as a child, but she's just been denied a Swiss passport because her campaign to end the tradition of Swiss cowbells is "too annoying." READ THE REST
Sharon Bolt shares 12 hours of expert tips on how to train your dog
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Like humans, dogs can often have a wide range of emotions. We love your four-legged child just as much as you do, but being too excited, over-defensive, or unable to contain… READ THE REST
Fulfill all your smoking needs with just one sleek device, now on sale for $100
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Smokers know that while the product they buy is essential, it's equally important what you're smoking out of. A suitable device can truly make the experience smoother, easier, and more relaxing.… READ THE REST
Still looking for Prime Day-style deals? This portable Apple Watch charger is over 60% off.
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Looking to save on top-selling items? Our overstock deals have you covered. Running from October 24 to October 31 at 11:59 PM, we're offering incredible deals on some of our most… READ THE REST