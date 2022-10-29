Influencer pollutes Grand Canyon with golf balls and club

On Wednesday, a social media "influencer" was filmed hitting golf balls into the Grand Canyon. The TikTok created from the footage also captured the moment when she lost her grip on her golf club, which sent it flying into the canyon, too. Frederick Dreier of Outside magazine explains:

On Thursday, NPS officials posted an update on the Grand Canyon's official Facebook page about a woman who filmed herself hitting golf balls into the canyon, which she then uploaded to TikTok. In the video, the woman also loses the grip on a golf club and flings it off the cliffside. According to the update, the incident occurred on Wednesday, October 26, at Mather Point, which is a short walk from the canyon's main visitor center. Media reports said the TikTok video had already been taken down, but users on Reddit were able to upload and preserve it. Thus, the video lives on.

Thankfully, the woman was located and charges are pending, according to Gustaf Kilander, writing for the Independent:

"On October 27, Grand Canyon Law Enforcement identified, located and contacted the individual responsible for the incident. Charges and a court appearance for the individual are pending," park officials added. "Throwing objects over the rim of the canyon is not only illegal but can also endanger hikers and wildlife who may be below."

Seriously, can you get more stupid and selfish? The video is no longer on TikTok, but you can still view it on this reddit post.