View Van Gogh's Starry Night after staring at an optical illusion

Watch Van Gogh's Starry Night come alive after staring at the center of a spiral for 10 seconds. The painting will swirl around and look as if it's breathing. I wonder if this is a mild version of what the painting might look like while under the influence of a psychedelic substance. This optical illusion effect will work on other paintings too (it will alter anything you look at). The swirlier the art work, the more intense the effect will be.