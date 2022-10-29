YouTuber Mr. Beast is looking to become the first billionaire influencer

In modernity, we've arrived at the word "influencer" to describe people that are internet-famous for being famous on the internet. And I got to tell you; we were much better off without a word for internet fame. Now we know what they are, influencers are everywhere. One of the better influencers is YouTube's Mr. Beast, who frequently uses his wealth to serve the underprivileged. Now it seems like Mr. Beast is looking to become the first influencer billionaire.

The world's richest YouTuber is reportedly looking to rake in a 10-figure valuation for his multiple money-making ventures. If he's successful, they would be the first influencer-led businesses to reach such a valuation. MrBeast (real name Jimmy Donaldson) is the fifth most subscribed creator on the video platform with a subscriber count of 107 million, and earns the most money of them all—Forbes estimates that Donaldson earns $54 million per year for his content alone. Donaldson would be the first creator of his kind to reach such a valuation, although not the first YouTube creator to attract investors. The company that owns YouTube kids' channel CoComelon, Moonbug Entertainment, was acquired for $3 billion by Candle Media in 2021.