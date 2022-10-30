Charge four devices at once with one docking station, now just $57

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Having more devices is a plus, right? Well. except when it comes to charging them. Then, you're tripping over cables as you attempt to keep your technology powered up for the day.

That's where this MagSafe-compatible charging station comes in handy. A sleek and lightweight 4-in-1 wireless charger, you can bring it wherever you go to charge a multitude of devices. While wireless chargers can get expensive, the INNODUDE, which typically retails for $59, is currently on sale for $56.99.

So what makes this wireless charger stand apart? Well, it's small with a streamlined, U-shaped design, so it'll fit easily into any room without taking up space or catching people's eyes. How it's shaped also means it's possible to keep using your device as it charges. Plus, at just 7.2 ounces, you can pack it in your bag and take it to work or on your travels — no more desperately hunting for a charger and an outlet when your AirPods start to die.

Another unique facet of this stand is its overcurrent protection, which won't over-charge the device and impact your battery life. As Rokform noted about wireless chargers, it's a major pro that it won't overheat your phone and damage its capabilities. We also love that it has an intelligent LED display, so you can quickly check the battery status when you need.

Regarding compatibility, the stand will work with the Apple iPhone 8 and newer or any Qi-enabled smartphone, including the Samsung Fold 4 (the iPhone 12 Mini is not compatible.) For earphones, it works with Galaxy Buds, Apple AirPods 2 and 3, and AirPods Pro and Pro 2. (AirPods Gen 1 are not compatible.) Finally, for watches, it will work with the Apple Watch Series 2 or newer and the SE.

INNODUDE 4-in-1 MagSafe Wireless charging station

Prices subject to change.