Gobolinks: 19th-century book of inkblot drawings turned into characters

Gobolinks is a 19th century book of inkblot drawings that have been turned into characters. There is always an element of randomness in making an inkblot drawing, and the final result is a surprise. Similar to seeing creatures appear in the clouds, an inkblot interpretation is subjective to the viewer. I love how the authors of this book looked at each inkblot and created a mini-narrative around it. This looks like it must have been so much fun to make. I'm inspired to make some of my own inkblot beings.

