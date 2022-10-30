Grab your popcorn; the next Avatar movie will be three hours long

It's hard to bet against James Cameron. Throughout his lengthy career, Cameron has created an extensive catalog of classic films. Despite being over 30 years old, Terminator 2: Judgement Day is still one of the greatest action films ever made. A movie that could potentially give T2 a decent fight for the title of best action film of the 20th century is Aliens, another Cameron classic.
That's kind of a reoccurring theme in Cameron's career: he'll make a record only to be the person to break it. Prior to Avatar becoming the highest-grossing film of all time, Cameron's Titanic occupied the top spot. The man is dedicated to topping himself.
With the Avatar sequel Way of Water around the corner, we're starting to get news drip fed to us about the film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Avatar: The Way of Water is going to be at least three hours long.
James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water has a runtime befitting of the 13-year wait for the sequel, around three hours and 10 minutes, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. Avatar 2 hopes to join an elite club of longer Hollywood tentpoles that have done blockbuster business in theaters, including Avengers: Endgame (three hours and 2 minutes) and Cameron's Titanic (three hours and 14 minutes). The two films rank No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, on Comscore's list of the top-grossing movies of all time at the worldwide box office, not adjusted for inflation. Cameron's original Avatar, released in December 2009, remains No. 1 all these years later. That film was some 29 minutes shorter than the sequel, or two hours and 41 minutes.