Grab your popcorn; the next Avatar movie will be three hours long

It's hard to bet against James Cameron. Throughout his lengthy career, Cameron has created an extensive catalog of classic films. Despite being over 30 years old, Terminator 2: Judgement Day is still one of the greatest action films ever made. A movie that could potentially give T2 a decent fight for the title of best action film of the 20th century is Aliens, another Cameron classic.

﻿That's kind of a reoccurring theme in Cameron's career: he'll make a record only to be the person to break it. Prior to Avatar becoming the highest-grossing film of all time, Cameron's Titanic occupied the top spot. The man is dedicated to topping himself.

With the Avatar sequel Way of Water around the corner, we're starting to get news drip fed to us about the film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Avatar: The Way of Water is going to be at least three hours long.