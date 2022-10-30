Henry Cavill is leaving The Witcher

The biggest story of Black Adam's opening weekend wasn't the film's success but Henry Cavill's return as Superman. Although most fans knew about Cavill's appearance about a week before the film hit theaters, the actor's appearance in the movie still set the internet ablaze.
The following Monday, Henry Cavill took to Instagram to announce that he had officially returned as the strange visitor from Krypton for all future DC projects moving forward. Cavill even hinted at a potential Man of Steel sequel. There was only one problem: What would happen to The Witcher's fourth season now that its star has other obligations?
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cavill has jumped ship on Netflix's popular series to focus his efforts on DC's movie universe. Instead of pulling the plug on the series, Netflix has opted to keep the show afloat and picked Liam Hemsworth to serve as Cavill's replacement in the role.
The Witcher is returning to Netflix for a fourth season, but with a new lead playing Geralt of Rivia. The streamer announced Saturday that Henry Cavill is exiting the fantasy series after three seasons in the main role, with Liam Hemsworth set to take over as the character. The third season is expected to debut in summer 2023, while four-episode prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin stars Sophia Brown, Michelle Yeoh and Laurence O'Fuarain and is set to launch Dec. 25 on Netflix. "My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4," Cavill said in a statement. "In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men."