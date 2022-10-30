Henry Cavill is leaving The Witcher

The biggest story of Black Adam's opening weekend wasn't the film's success but Henry Cavill's return as Superman. Although most fans knew about Cavill's appearance about a week before the film hit theaters, the actor's appearance in the movie still set the internet ablaze.

The following Monday, Henry Cavill took to Instagram to announce that he had officially returned as the strange visitor from Krypton for all future DC projects moving forward. Cavill even hinted at a potential Man of Steel sequel. There was only one problem: What would happen to The Witcher's fourth season now that its star has other obligations?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cavill has jumped ship on Netflix's popular series to focus his efforts on DC's movie universe. Instead of pulling the plug on the series, Netflix has opted to keep the show afloat and picked Liam Hemsworth to serve as Cavill's replacement in the role.