Keep your data secure with this ultra-sleek 64GB USB flash drive, now just $15

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

When it comes to data storage, there is a secret that most people don't realize: Physical options are king! As convenient as cloud storage can be, access to it is constantly in flux at the hands of your network connection and the company providing the space itself.

Thankfully, avoiding excess fees on data storage has never been easier! Physical drives only need to be purchased once, offering benefits that cloud storage simply cannot compete with. Measuring less than one square inch and weighing just six grams, this 64GB flash drive is remarkably sleek and portable, almost undetectable when connected. Plus, it's on sale for $14.99 or 25% off. That's over 4GB per dollar!

Before June of last year, Google offered unlimited photo and video storage on its cloud gallery service, Google Photos. However, a policy change merged Google Photos storage with the storage allotted to regular Google accounts – just 15GB – with the option to increase the data cap for an additional monthly charge. As more data is generated and therefore needs to be stored, this problem will only compound.

You won't experience such issues with this thumb drive. Simply place it in a purse or pocket and take your photos, videos, or other projects on the go. In addition, you'll never have to worry about remembering usernames and passwords, just plug in the thumbnail-sized drive into your Mac, PC, or another USB-enabled device, and you're good to go.

At 64GB, this tiny drive offers more than four times the space Google offers its users. Not to mention, of course, that your physical data is safe from hackers and other nefarious internet cretins.

It's time to reclaim control of your data. Available in stylish gunmetal or classic gold colorways, pick up the Slim Profile 64GB Flash Drive today for just $14.99, a discount of 25% off the list price.

Prices subject to change.