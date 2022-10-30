The House of Automata is a treasure-trove of both charming mechanical characters

Popkin
Photo: Patafisik & Elena Tartaglione (public domain)

The House of Automata is an amazing archive of vintage automata. Amongst the many wonders on their page you'll find lively wooden ducks, a clown playing the xylophone, a bear that blows real bubbles, and a cigar-smoking doll. What more could one ask for? You can purchase your own automata pal from the The House of Automata "for sale" page. 