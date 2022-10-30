The House of Automata is an amazing archive of vintage automata. Amongst the many wonders on their page you'll find lively wooden ducks, a clown playing the xylophone, a bear that blows real bubbles, and a cigar-smoking doll. What more could one ask for? You can purchase your own automata pal from the The House of Automata "for sale" page.
The House of Automata is a treasure-trove of both charming mechanical characters
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- automata
- collection
I was pleasantly surprised by the devilish tongue that moves in and out of this mechanical doll's mouth
AUTOMATA features a rather haunting collection of mechanical dolls that like to move around and play musical instruments. These types of antique dolls could be seen in penny arcades, back in the day. I think they're all beautiful, but I wouldn't want to have one in my bedroom at night. My personal favorite is the… READ THE REST
The most adorable animal automata comes to life in this handcrafted submarine
Carpenter Chi-Chun Yin took six months to make this incredibly detailed wooden submarine with more than a dozen adorable animals that get busy when you turn a crank. From Taiwan, the self-described automata maker calls this happy scene "Ark III." You can check out more of his wonderful creations on Instagram. (Via Laughing Squid) READ THE REST
These spooky kinetic sculptures are mesmerizing
When she's not in her tattoo studio, New Orleans artist Jamie Winn is creating haunting automata pieces that are truly a delight. The painted wood pieces featuring both nature and the supernatural are stunning on their own, but with the turn of a crank, suddenly tornados are ripping through landscapes, an owl flaps its wings,… READ THE REST
Charge four devices at once with one docking station, now just $57
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Having more devices is a plus, right? Well. except when it comes to charging them. Then, you're tripping over cables as you attempt to keep your technology powered up for the day. That's… READ THE REST
Keep a watchful eye over your home with $49 off this smart doorbell camera
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Nothing should stand in between you and your family's safety. So having the right tools in place to safeguard your home is the first step to ensuring everyone in your brood… READ THE REST
Organize the computer screens in your otherwise chaotic life with this top-rated macOS tool
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Life can sometimes be unfiltered and messy, and your technology is no different. While we will eventually let computers take over the world, it's at least admirable to play along with having… READ THE REST