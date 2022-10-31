Antoni Gaudí was a genius so far ahead of his time, that contemporaries often boxed him into the crude binary spectrum of madness and unconstrained enlightenment.

Basílica de la Sagrada Família – Passion Façade • Image: Andrew Yi

While Basílica de la Sagrada Família is the focus of this post, it's Antoni Gaudí's vision, work, and prescient foresight to allow future craftsmen like Chief Sculptor Etsuru Sotoo the freedom necessary to execute an open-ended project that has continued for more than 140 years since beginning construction in 1882.

Basílica de la Sagrada Família – Nativity Facade • Image: Andrew Yi

The latitudes of freedom are observed in the The Charity, Hope and Faith Hallways of the Nativity Façade, where a young Etsuru Sotoo began his lifelong devotion to understanding Antoni Gaudí while cutting stone to the beat of a dynamically static design set 27 years before Sotoo's birth in 1953. Etsuru Sotoo goes so far as to admit "Well… I must confess that my conversion to — Catholicism — was just a way for me to know Gaudí."

Prior to 2020, Sagrada Família was within the fiscal black due to tourism and on schedule to meet it's projected construction completion in 2026, timed to coincide with the 100 year anniversary of Antoni Gaudí's death, however pandemic put tourism on hold, leading to a lack of visitors which has delayed the project by constricting funds and resources.

Basílica de la Sagrada Família – Interior • Image: Andrew Yi

While the construction has just begun to ramp back up again, the next projected completion date is scheduled to be announced sometime in 2024, granting Mark's wish that "they keep working on Sagrada Familia for as long as intelligent lifeforms exist on Earth" for just a bit longer.

Basílica de la Sagrada Família – Interior • Image: Andrew Yi