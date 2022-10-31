Epic Rap Battles of History returns with Lara Croft vs. Indiana Jones

Throughout their entire run on YouTube, the team behind Epic Rap Battles of History has created some of the best and funniest clashes between fictional characters and historical figures. If you've never taken the time to watch one of their videos (which is highly unlikely given their fame), I highly recommend giving the channel a shot. Aside from crafting hilarious videos, Lloyd "EpicLLOYD" Ahlquist and Peter "Nice Peter" Shukoff are actually talented rappers. In every video, the duo craft dense bars that succinctly detail the most memorable aspects of their subjects. Plus, the flows and syllable stacking employed by EpicLLOYD and Nice Peter are genuinely impressive.

Now that it's an established channel, ERB uploads less frequently than it used to. However, EpicLLOYD and Nice Peter rarely ever miss the proverbial mark whenever they decide to drop some fire bars. In the video linked above, ERB pits Lara Croft against her adventuring predecessor Indiana Jones.