How would Home Alone's Kevin McCallister fare in Resident Evil?

Aren't imaginary fiction battles the best? Without the concept of dream crossover bouts, we might not have gotten one of the greatest films ever made in Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem.

If you ask me, there aren't nearly enough crossovers in film. Why didn't Dirty Harry and John McClane meet up sometime in the early 90s? Sure, the film would've been a shameless cash grab, but it would've been a blast- no pun intended.

When trying to decide which two characters should have a dream match, you have to consider two things first.

Does this fight at least make some sense? Would it be a fair fight without too much external intervention?

In the video linked above, you can watch Home Alone's Kevin McCallister enter the world of Resident Evil. I know it sounds like it'd be an unfair fight, but Kevin handicaps himself enough to make sure the match is at least slightly competitive.