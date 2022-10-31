Iggy Pop brings back the raw power on new single, "Frenzy"

Gareth Branwyn

Iggy Pop is back with a new single, "Frenzy." The punk rock OG rekindles primal fires on this stripped down, pin your ears back track, featuring Andrew Watt on guitar, Duff McKagan on bass (Guns & Roses) and Chad Smith on drums (Red Hot Chili Peppers).