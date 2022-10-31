This unusual, harmony-free version of "The Sound of Silence" first appeared on Paul Simon's 1965 debut solo album, "The Paul Simon Songbook." It was a re-recording of the acoustic version of the song included on Simon & Garfunkel's "Wednesday Morning, 3 AM" that came out the year prior and also was famously featured in the film The Graduate. Following its radio success, the record label added electric guitar, bass, and drums to the track—without Simon & Garfunkel's permission, which apparently the label didn't need—and that version appeared on the Sounds of Silence released in 1966.
Listen to Paul Simon's unusual solo recording of "The Sound of Silence" from 1965
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- music
Bauhaus visits Disneyland's Haunted Mansion
Howard Hallis celebrated the devilishly wonderful crossover of Disney and Goth culture with the now-classic "Haunted Bela" (2004), a mash-up of Bauhaus's "Bela Lugosi's Dead" with the spooky narration heard in Disneyland's Haunted Mansion dark ride. Listen above! Howard also created the enchanting artwork, titled "Goth Princesses." READ THE REST
Don't forget that "Everyday Is Halloween"
From the days when Al Jourgensen cultivated an English accent and I wore too much eyeliner, Ministry's "(Everyday Is) Halloween." (1984) Above, a fan video cut up from horror films. READ THE REST
Watch: Musician plays a saw with his bow and it's nothing short of magnificent
Versatile musician Charles Berthoud, who has already shown us what he can do with a bow and an electric bass, is at it again, but this time his bow glides across a saw. And although playing a saw — which sounds similar to a theremin — is nothing new, Berthoud's hauntingly beautiful performance (below) is… READ THE REST
Need a simple and powerful PDF editor? UPDF Pro is now 66% off
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Anyone who's had to work with PDFs — which means people at most jobs or in school – knows they can be a total pain to deal with. That's why you… READ THE REST
Keep your data secure with this ultra-sleek 64GB USB flash drive, now just $15
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. When it comes to data storage, there is a secret that most people don't realize: Physical options are king! As convenient as cloud storage can be, access to it is constantly… READ THE REST
Charge four devices at once with one docking station, now just $57
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Having more devices is a plus, right? Well. except when it comes to charging them. Then, you're tripping over cables as you attempt to keep your technology powered up for the day. That's… READ THE REST