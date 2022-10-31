Nicholas James Brockhoff, the J6 rioter who sprayed cops with fire extinguisher and broke door, pleads guilty

Nicholas James Brockhoff (21) of Covington, KY, nicknamed #GreenHornHoodlum by insurrectionist hunters, agreed to a plea deal that reduced eight charges to a single charge of assaulting law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon during the January 6 riots. Brockhoff broke a door, stole a fire extinguisher and sprayed Capitol police, and stole a helmet and wore it while rioting.

From Memphis Flyer:

As part of his plea deal, Brockhoff will face only one count of use of a deadly weapon. For this, the DOJ will ask the court for a reduced sentence. He could face nearly four to five years in prison. However, he faces a statuary maximum of 20 years. But the court will decide how much prison time he will get.

His plea deal also includes paying $700 for the damage he helped to inflict on the Republican conference room door. He'll also pay $2,000 in restitution to the Architect of the Capitol to aid in the more than $2.7 million worth of damage caused to the building that day. He will also pay an unknown sum in restitution to the victims of violence on January 6th.

Brockhoff is slated to be sentenced in March.