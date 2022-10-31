Picking your nose could increase dementia risk

Picking your nose or pulling out nose hairs can create a pathway for bacteria to travel to the brain and set up the conditions for Alzheimer's and dementia, according to a new study.

From Neuroscience News:

The study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, showed that Chlamydia pneumoniae used the nerve extending between the nasal cavity and the brain as an invasion path to invade the central nervous system. The cells in the brain then responded by depositing amyloid beta protein which is a hallmark of Alzheimer's disease.

Professor James St John, Head of the Clem Jones Center for Neurobiology and Stem Cell Research, is a co-author of the world first research.

"We're the first to show that Chlamydia pneumoniae can go directly up the nose and into the brain where it can set off pathologies that look like Alzheimer's disease," Professor St John said. "We saw this happen in a mouse model, and the evidence is potentially scary for humans as well."