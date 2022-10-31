Rosemary Grant makes recipes she finds on gravestones. Up until now, I was unaware that certain graves had recipes written on them. Including a recipe on a grave is a way to honor the person passed away through sharing a food they loved with the world. Grant explains that there's only around 10 graves in the US with recipes on them. She's started a TikTok account where she cooks the recipes she finds on headstones. These headstone recipes would make a fantastic cookbook.
