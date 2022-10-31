Site documents Republican "sexual predators, abusers, and enablers"

Here's a Google Doc named "Republican Sexual Predators, Abusers, and Enablers" listing 905 such cases, from credible accusations to criminal convictions, each with receipts. The list is being compiled by someone calling themselves "Cajsa Lilliehook." Fact Keepers provides some context and information about them:

Cajsa Lilliehook is a virtual identity on a site called Second Life, an online multimedia platform that allows people to create an avatar for themselves and have a second life in an online virtual world. Casja appears to be a sort of Second Life fashion icon according to Eclipse Magazine. Whatever Cajsa's real world name is we don't know. But her activities are becoming legend. … She has been incredibly prolific in documenting incidents of pedophile activity by members of the Republican Party as well as sexual harassment, stalking, rape, domestic violence, and child abuse. She also calls out incidents that make light of atrocities like rape.

Cajsa Lilliehook also shares information about GOP members behaving badly on their Twitter account.