Taylor Swift has every song in the U.S. top 10

Not only that, but the tally doesn't include radio play or single sales. Billboard:

Leading the way for Swift on the Hot 100, "Anti-Hero" launches at No. 1, marking her ninth career leader. All 10 songs in the Hot 100's top tier are from Swift's new LP Midnights, which, released Oct. 21 on Republic Records, blasts in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with the biggest week for any release in seven years.

Drake got close last year with 9. The phenomenon arises from the inclusion of streams in the charts and there being a few artists who can hype an albumful of songs at once. Pre-streaming, The Beatles filled the top 5 in 1964.