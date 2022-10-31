The Field Museum's basement contains 11 million embalmed specimens. This gigantic collection of creatures submerged in fluid can be thought of as a library of sorts. The reason for keeping these deceased specimens stored in liquid is to keep their shape and sometimes DNA intact. This way, humans will be able to study them up-close for centuries. Watch to learn the intricate process of how the specimens are initially preserved, studied, and cared for.

"The Field Museum in Chicago preserves everything from fish and snakes to frogs and Komodo dragons in their basement. These 11 million fluid specimens are preserved in jars or tanks. Preparing and storing them is a centuries-long commitment, so why do it? This method effectively keeps their shape and, in some cases, even DNA. Not only that, but it has helped researchers do groundbreaking work, like developing new techniques for getting old DNA and discovering new species right among the shelves. We went to the Field Museum to see how new specimens are added to the ever-growing collection."