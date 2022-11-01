In this Architectural Digest video, architect Michael Wyetzner looks at the evolution of Wayne Manor in the Batman franchise, from its first appearance in the comic books to its depictions in television and film. Spoiler alert: It's gotten bigger, and bigger, and bigger.
An architect looks at the evolution of Wayne Manor in the Batman films and TV shows
An architect looks at how Wayne Manor has changed over the years
To quote Bob Dylan, "Oh, the times they are a changin'." I can't quite remember when it happened, but sometime in my life, I remember when Bruce Wayne went from being a millionaire to a billionaire. Granted, the move was a logical one as it helped give Batman a narratively appropriate level of unattainable wealth…
