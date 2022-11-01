Get over 120 handy webtools you can use in your browser for just $30

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

With tech being the conduit for how our world ebbs and flows, you mustn't allow your skills on the web to get rusty. If you fall behind on gadget smarts, you might as well call yourself a boomer and start blaming everyone else for their problems and yelling at waitstaff (don't do that, especially you actual boomers). Toolify Handy Webtools ensures you've got everything at your fingertips to make a silly idea a serious reality, and it's on sale now for $29.99 (reg. $714)

Toolify is what the precipice of peak organization looks like. With access to over 120 tools in one great space, there's no need to hunt down the program you need while silently crying for digital help. The system is designed to be broken into a few different categories. For example, in the text content tools, you get a ton of different ways to turn the world into words. Various programs at your disposal include text to slug, Lorem Ipsum generator, a case converter, a word counter, a random word generator, and other tools to boost your jargon.

In the image editing realm, you'll have full access to mess with format converting, editing, resizing, and just about anything else you would think a world-class photo uses. Of course, there are the basics, including image resizing, enlarging, cropping, flipping, and rotating, but the real bread and butter comes from how many ways you can convert your pics, including into a PNG, JPG, WebP, ICO, Base64, and even a custom link.

When you're ready to share what you've been working on, the website management tools make it easy to decode, encode, minify, and beautify in CSS, HTML, URL, and other webby formats.

Other subsections of the barrage of tools include calculators, unit and Ubinary converters, and other instruments that may be useful for business owners, entrepreneurs, or people who just like to tinker behind the keys.

Right now, you can subscribe to Toolify Handy Webtools for $29.99 (Reg. $719).

Prices subject to change.