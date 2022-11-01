Kari Lake turns the horror of the Paul Pelosi attack into a laugh riot (video)

Arizona nominee for governor Kari Lake has turned her campaign tour into a comedy act, using the violent attack against Paul Pelosi, Speaker Nancy Pelosi's 82-year-old husband, as the butt of her joke. And her sicko crowd yuks it up.

"Nancy Pelosi, well, she's got protection when she's in D.C. — apparently her house doesn't have a lot of protection," the Republican joked on Monday, to which her ghoulish fans burst into laughter.

Meanwhile, Paul Pelosi was still in intensive care at a San Francisco hospital with a fractured skull after an intruder — who was looking for Nancy Pelosi — broke into his home on Friday and brutally beat him with a hammer.

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) gets a big laugh from the crowd after joking about Speaker Pelosi's husband Paul being violently assaulted:



"Nancy Pelosi, well, she's got protection when she's in D.C. — apparently her house doesn't have a lot of protection." pic.twitter.com/8U647UTO9x — The Recount (@therecount) October 31, 2022

Front page thumbnail image: lev radin / shutterstock.com