Kari Lake turns the horror of the Paul Pelosi attack into a laugh riot (video)

Arizona nominee for governor Kari Lake has turned her campaign tour into a comedy act, using the violent attack against Paul Pelosi, Speaker Nancy Pelosi's 82-year-old husband, as the butt of her joke. And her sicko crowd yuks it up.
"Nancy Pelosi, well, she's got protection when she's in D.C. — apparently her house doesn't have a lot of protection," the Republican joked on Monday, to which her ghoulish fans burst into laughter.
Meanwhile, Paul Pelosi was still in intensive care at a San Francisco hospital with a fractured skull after an intruder — who was looking for Nancy Pelosi — broke into his home on Friday and brutally beat him with a hammer.
Front page thumbnail image: lev radin / shutterstock.com