Mrs. Betty Bowers, America's Best Christian, on GOP's two-faced talking points

Mrs. Betty Bowers, America's Best Christian, appears with herself side-by-side to reveal the MAGA party's cherished tradition of unabashed hypocrisy. Here are a few examples:
- Alex Jones should never have been sued by parents for just saying words about gun deaths. And, Joe Biden should be sued by Kyle Rittenhouse for just sing words about gun deaths.
- Women who pay for abortions should be sent to jail. And, men who pay for abortions should be sent to the Senate.
- It hurts America to even talk about bad things in its past. And, it helps America to only talk about bad things in its present.
- Donald Trump taught me that boycotts against any company are for liberal conformists who can't handle free speech. And, I liberally conform to boycotts of any company that freely speaks against Donald Trump.
- America is the greatest country on Earth. And, America is an international joke in godless decline, and full of pedophiles, socialists, and criminals.
Thumbnail image: Mrs. Betty Bowers/YouTube