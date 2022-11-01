New video release, "Wolf," from Yeah Yeah Yeahs

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs have a new video out from their most recent record, Cool It Down. The track is called "Wolf" and the video stars Britt Lower, probably best known for her role in the sci-fi psych-thriller series, Severance.



The video concerns a woman who becomes entranced by a little blue bird that sends her off into the wilderness where she becomes feral and loses her connection to her partner and society. Gee, I wonder what that might be in reference to?