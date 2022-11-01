Score your dream job easily with this $25 resume bundle

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Is there anything as demoralizing as a job search? Every step, from filling out an application and waiting for a response to prepping for interviews, is stressful. Plus, it can seem challenging to find a way to stand out from a crowd of job-seekers. But there are ways to catch a potential employer's eye — like using an amazing resume template.

Lifehack notes that "building a resume can be quite overwhelming" and "using a resume template to build your resume helps you organize and set out your information in a unique and appropriate way." That's why you might love this resume template bundle from Designtly. It offers beautiful and original application templates and courses to help you nail your next job interview. Best of all, while it typically retails for $149, it's currently on sale for just $25 or 83% off.

The bundle incorporates everything you need for a successful job hunt. You'll get 15 templates for a resume, 15 templates for a cover letter, and 15 templates for reference letters. Not only are these templates lovely to look at and easy to use, but they're also downloadable and customizable so that you can put your own original mark on them.

In addition, there is a resume writing course that teaches you what to include on your resume, how to create an eye-catching LinkedIn profile, what to say in your cover letter, and how to make the most of your job application, as well as tips to help you stand out in a job interview and handle difficult questions. Basically, every job-seeking concern you have is answered with this bundle.

End your job search as quickly as possible and buy the 45 Resume Templates and Course Bundle from Designtly for only $25 now.

Prices subject to change.