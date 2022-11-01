[video] Woman faces charges for hitting a golf ball and throwing a golf club into the Grand Canyon

A woman identified as a TikToker with 7 million followers faces charges for hitting a golf ball and throwing a golf club into the Grand Canyon.
Grand Canyon National Park's Facebook page issued a release about the incident:
Do we really need to say, 'don't hit golf balls into the Grand Canyon?'
On October 26, an individual posted a video to her personal TikTok page showing her hitting a golf ball and throwing a golf club into the canyon near Mather Point. Members of the public helped identify the individual's social media account. On October 27, Grand Canyon Law Enforcement identified, located and contacted the individual responsible for the incident. Charges and a court appearance for the individual are pending. Throwing objects over the rim of the canyon is not only illegal but can also endanger hikers and wildlife who may be below.
Information from visitors is often very helpful to investigators. If you have information that could help in promoting public safety and preventing crime at Grand Canyon, please contact us by calling or texting the ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009, submitting an online form at www.nps.gov/ISB, or emailing nps_isb@nps.gov.
From Insider:
Joelle Baird, a public affairs specialist for the Grand Canyon National Parks Service, told Insider that three Class B misdemeanor charges had been filed for "creating hazardous conditions, littering, throwing the objects themselves."
Baird said each charge could merit a fine of up to $1,000 but that it is "unlikely she will be facing jail time." The case will be heard at the US Magistrates court in Flagstaff, Arizona, although a date has not yet been set for a court appearance.
The Facebook post did not identify the individual, but social media users commented underneath the post to say that the person in the photo was Katie Sigmond, who has over 7 million followers on TikTok. Sigmond did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.
