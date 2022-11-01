[video] Woman faces charges for hitting a golf ball and throwing a golf club into the Grand Canyon

A woman identified as a TikToker with 7 million followers faces charges for hitting a golf ball and throwing a golf club into the Grand Canyon.

Grand Canyon National Park's Facebook page issued a release about the incident:

Do we really need to say, 'don't hit golf balls into the Grand Canyon?'

On October 26, an individual posted a video to her personal TikTok page showing her hitting a golf ball and throwing a golf club into the canyon near Mather Point. Members of the public helped identify the individual's social media account. On October 27, Grand Canyon Law Enforcement identified, located and contacted the individual responsible for the incident. Charges and a court appearance for the individual are pending. Throwing objects over the rim of the canyon is not only illegal but can also endanger hikers and wildlife who may be below.

Information from visitors is often very helpful to investigators. If you have information that could help in promoting public safety and preventing crime at Grand Canyon, please contact us by calling or texting the ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009, submitting an online form at www.nps.gov/ISB, or emailing nps_isb@nps.gov.