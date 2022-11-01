With its huge new debt burden, Twitter makes less money per year than what it owes its lenders in interest

No wonder Musk is trying to squeeze $8 a month from Stephen King. Twitter is bleeding money.
From the New York Times:
Last year, Twitter's interest expense was about $50 million. With the new debt taken on in the deal, that will now balloon to about $1 billion a year. Yet the company's operations last year generated about $630 million in cash flow to meet its financial obligations.
That means that Twitter is generating less money per year than what it owes its lenders. The company also does not appear to have a lot of extra cash on hand. While it had about $6 billion in cash before Mr. Musk's buyout, a large portion of that probably went into the cost of closing the acquisition.