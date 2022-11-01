Wonder Man is making his way to the MCU

According to Deadline, Marvel has found the actor that will play Wonder Man in an upcoming Disney Plus series.

Coming off of some of the best reviews of his career for his work in Broadway's revival of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Suzan Lori Parks play Topdog/Underdog, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is preparing to move over from DC to Marvel as the lead for the studio's Disney+ series Wonder Man. Created by writer Stan Lee and artists Don Heck and Jack Kirby, Wonder Man was introduced to Marvel Comics in 1964 via The Avengers #9. The character otherwise known as Simon Williams is the son of the industrialist Sanford Williams and assumes control of his munitions outfit following his passing, seeing its successes limited when it comes into competition with Tony Stark's Stark Industries. The younger Williams gains ion-based superpowers, including super strength, while working under the villainous Baron Zemo and establishing himself as an antagonist to The Avengers, though he later decides to become part of that superhero team.

The Avengers roster is incredibly dense, assembling characters associated with different decades of the team. For the first wave of cinematic Avengers, Kevin Fiege wisely attempted to stick as closely to the 60s team as possible, barring a few notable omissions.

Post-Avengers: Endgame, one of the main questions lingering in the mind of fans is, "who will fill the Avengers roster in the next generation of films?" Obviously, die-hard Marvel zombies that collect comics have a who's who of classic Avengers characters they'd like to see in the MCU. Somewhere near the top of the list is Wonder Man. Since his inclusion on the team, Wonder Man has been one of those characters that are practically always on the Avengers – kind of like Black Knight, Tigra, and Moon Dragon. They're always there.