If employee morale lags, Motivosity can get your company back in the right direction.

Here are a few facts that every employer should know or, at the very least, desperately need to hear. First, more than four out of five workers feel that corporate culture is important in deciding whether to apply for a job. At the same time, 94 percent of executives and 88 percent of employees say a distinct workplace culture is important to business success. And here's the one that may surprise you: nearly 70 percent of Americans prioritize benefits and corporate culture more than their salary.

If those figures don't prove the importance of company culture in the starkest possible terms, nothing will. For bosses and managers who may see those numbers and start to think that their own company could be doing better on that score, Motivosity is prepped and ready to swing to the rescue.

Motivosity is a platform that's all about employee engagement. This fully digital environment offers companies the tools to raise company culture to new heights by connecting with employees on a personal level. When employees feel supported and heard, businesses not only have the inside track on retaining all their best talent long-term, but it actually raises business revenue by as much as four times.

It starts with Motivosity's first forum, Connect, where workers get to know each other better. In this social media-style environment, co-workers share their passions and interests, fostering understanding and even friendship in the workforce while giving each worker a place to shine.

In Recognize, coworkers can turn their praise for others into an actual gift. While offering public acknowledgment for outstanding work or a stellar attitude, they can also put a few dollars toward a gift card for that recognized coworker, good at hundreds of retailers like Walmart, eBay, Home Depot, and more.

In the Lead area, managers can create even more meaningful interactions with their team members. Regularly scheduled one-on-one meetings keep employer and employee connected, while shared resources, goals, and priorities help ensure everyone is on the same page.

Finally, the Listen section lets employees contribute meaningful feedback to management about the current state of the company. Using tools like pulse surveys and turnover data, workers fill out their own report cards on how they feel about their work experience.

And the whole system gets results, with about 95 percent of employees opting into the Motivosity platform and satisfaction scores rising by more than 50 percent after rollout.

