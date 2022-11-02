It takes about 90 minutes for the International Space Station to orbit the Earth at an altitude of around 250 miles . It's traveling at around 5 miles per second. Benjamin Granville used Microsoft Flight Simulator to show what it would look like from the ground (and from the ISS) if the space station was in verrrrrrrry low Earth orbit, at around 10,000 feet above us. Don't blink.
If the International Space Station was no higher than an airplane, this is what it would look like flying by
