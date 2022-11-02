Laura Ingraham's idiocy on full display after Meidas Touch calls out her GOP-isn't-violent BS

We already knew Laura Ingraham was dishonest and cruel. But I don't think the extent of her stupidity was obvious until earlier this week, when a video circulated in which she said, "Which Republican official or candidate has ever condoned or in any way encouraged any type of violent assault? Can you start naming them? I can't."

Either way you look at it — 1. Does she really not know of the countless times Republican officials and candidates have threatened Democrats? or 2. Has she not heard of Google, which could disprove her lie in seconds? — the Fox bile dispenser is an idiot. Which Meidas Touch highlighted in the video below: