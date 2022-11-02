The trailer for "A Christmas Story Christmas" is here

I imagine Ralphie returns to find Hohman, Indiana, a wasted land filled with zombies turned by drinking the uranium-tainted waters left behind by the big chemical plant's bankruptcy. He sees all his old friends as shambling hulks. Making his way to the ancestral home, our protagonist notices every home has an Italian Leg Lamp in the window. As Ralphie approaches the front door, he is attacked by the neighbor's mutated angry dogs, only by luck of finding his Red Ryder stuffed under the backstairs is he able to defend himself. Wounded and saddened, Ralphie limps back out of town or something.

Image: screen grab