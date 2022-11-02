"What most Americans remember most about J6 was that gas was $2.40 a gallon," says Sen. Tom Cotton

Trump pandering Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) has a great memory! Just pick any day in the past, and he can tell you what the price of gasoline was then. Here he is telling America's Sweetheart Megyn Kelley that "The January 6 Capitol riots had many terrible crimes, I think, however, what most Americans remember most about Jan 6, 2021, was that gas was $2.40 a gallon."

Watch Megyn Kelly's show tonight when Tom Cotton comes back on to demonstrate his Rain Man-like skill recalling the price of gasoline on the day of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, the December 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, the November 2015 San Bernardino shooting, the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Florida, the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting, the 2018 Parkland school shooting, and the 2019 El Paso Walmart shooting!

Tom Cotton: "The J6 Capitol riots had many terrible crimes, but what most Americans remember most about Jan 6, 2021 was that gas was $2.40 a gallon." pic.twitter.com/xQgKWIGF5Q — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) November 2, 2022

Thumbnail: Megyn Kelly/Twitter