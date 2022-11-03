Gentleman who wanted to show how easy it is to commit voter fraud charged with voter fraud

MAGA cultist Harry Wait, the founder of a group in Wisconsin that spreads lies about election fraud in the 2020 election, has been charged with election fraud. Wait publicly stated his intention to break the law. Racine County's MAGA Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said he would not arrest Wait and praised him instead.

From The Milwaukee Journal Sentinal:

Wait freely spoke about the crime and contacted Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling and others about his actions. In one email to Schmaling, Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson, Vos and others, Wait said, "I stand ready to be charged for exposing these voting vulnerabilities when I ordered Mason's and Vos's absentee ballot online, all without providing a photo I.D. or identifying myself." Schmaling did not arrest Wait and instead publicized the plot on social media as being helpful in rooting out vulnerabilities in the state election system and blamed the Wisconsin Elections Commission, calling on commissioners to remove a way voters can easily request ballots online.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice charged Wait with two counts of election fraud and two counts of unauthorized use of an individual's personal identifying information to commit fraud. He could serve up to six years on each charge of using an individual's personal information and six months for each charge of election fraud.