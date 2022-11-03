Small town Mayor arrested in road rage incident

I hope this story gets some follow-up because there has to be some interesting backstory. A family followed behind an erratic driver, probably hoping not to be hit, and presumably slowed to ensure everything was OK when the SUV pulled over and stopped. No one expects a hail of gunfire.

NBC News:

A family of four was traveling south on Highway 281 near Parkdale at 8:43 p.m. Monday, "following behind an SUV that was driving erratically," the Hood River County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

When the SUV pulled over, the family "slowed to get a description of the suspect vehicle" before a "male subject stepped out of the passenger side and fired multiple rounds from a handgun at the passing" car, the sheriff said.

The suspect was later identified as Dowen Jones, 47, the mayor Rufus, a city with fewer that 270 residents about 100 miles east of downtown Portland, the sheriff said.

No one in the family car, two adults and two children 5 and 8 years old, was wounded.