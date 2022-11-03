In this charming and funny segment from The Late Show, Stephen Colbert holds a pitch meeting with a group of painfully cute little kids to hear their ideas for the scariest movie ever. The loose-brained ideas flow and hilarity ensues.
In the second half of the bit, The Late Show premiers the trailer for the film, Inside Goodbye: Hell-O! The trailer stars a lengthy list of well-known actors, including Tim Meadows, Britt Lower, Rhea Seehorn, Natalia Dyer, John Oliver, and others. And a demon-possessed sock monkey.
Stephen Colbert takes horror movie pitch ideas from kids
