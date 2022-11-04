Iran's morality cops say if women aren't forced to wear hijabs, they'll choose nudity

Mr. Ali Khan Mohammadi a spokesman for Iran's powerful Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice said women must be forced to wear hijabs or they will walk around naked. He also said, ominously, that the organization would employ new methods to enforce its hijab requirement.

From Middle East Eye:

Commenting on mass protests by Iranians against the wearing of the hijab, Khan Mohammadi said that new methods would soon be deployed to implement hijab regulations.

"The enemy is attempting to bring down the headscarf, which is a symbol [of Sharia law]," he was quoted as saying.

"If they bring down this symbol, then nudity and other things will come afterwards.