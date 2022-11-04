Lottery winner claims $30 million prize wearing silly cartoon mascot costume to keep jackpot secret from his family

A fellow from Guangxi, China played the lottery for ten years and finally hit the winning numbers, landing a $30.6 million jackpot. But when he went to the lottery office to claim his prize and appear before local media, he showed up in a costume modeled on the lottery mascot. Why? So his wife and children wouldn't find out he won.

"I have not told my wife or children. I am concerned that they might feel superior to other people and will not work or study hard in future," the man told lottery officials.

On the spot, the lucky fellow "donated some of his winnings to a lottery fund that supports vulnerable communities in China," according to UPI.