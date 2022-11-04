Postal Inspector has a magical day at Disney's Animal Kingdom

A postal inspector experienced some real Disney magic! Inspector Jeff Andre was spending the day at Animal Kingdom when he spotted a fugitive he'd been chasing for a year, Quashon Burton. Rather than cause a big scene and thru-park crazy chase like we'd see in the movies, Andre called the Orange County sheriff's who conducted the arrest.

