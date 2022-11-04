Slash $350 off this elegant, five-piece Japanese knife set

by: Becca V

Here's the thing everyone learns once they start cooking: A quality knife will completely change both the experience and how the food looks. Unfortunately, great knives can be pricey, especially a set of Japanese knives. As Melbourne Food and Wine Magazine notes, Japanese-made blades are incredibly popular among professional chefs because they're "lighter, feel more balanced in the hand, and feature steel that is harder, thinner, and able to hold an edge for a longer time."

Luckily, you don't have to pay a fortune for Japanese steel. For example, this five-piece Ryori Shefu knife set is on sale for $249 or over half off. Each blade is designed for a particular role in your kitchen, making it a versatile way to stock up your drawer arsenal. Plus, they're all made of folded Fireball Damascus Steel, which can last a lifetime if maintained properly.

The Ryori Shefu set includes 8 and 9-inch chef knives, an 8-inch Nakiri, an 8-inch Santoku, and a 5-inch utility knife. They have a lightweight, double bevel edge, which makes it easy to perform all kinds of cutting and slicing tasks. The blades are forged from imported Japanese VG-10 cutting core and sharpened to a 15% angle using the traditional 3-step Honbazuke method. Plus, each knife is nitrogen-cooled and features 67 layers of high-carbon stainless steel cladding for durability and longevity.

If that wasn't enough, these knives are simply a pleasure to look at. The hammered pattern and ebony and rosewood handle make for a stylish finish. Usability-wise, the Ryori Shefu handles are designed with ergonomics in mind, making them comfortable to hold as you make your way through meal prep.

Want to upgrade your kitchen with knives that are as sleek as they are sharp? These Ryori Shefu Japanese Folded Steel Knives are on sale for $249, down from $599. Customers must be 18 years or older to purchase.

Prices subject to change.