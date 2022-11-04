The colorful history of monster cereals, Count Chocula, Franken Berry, and Boo Berry

If you're like me and are having a hard time letting go of Halloween, check out this Secret Galaxy piece on the history of the General Mills monster cereals (previously at Boing Boing). The 19-minute video looks at titans of the genre, Count Chocula, Franken Berry, and Boo Berry, and later attempts at cashing in on comedy-horror-themed breakfast smack: Fruit Brute, Fruity Yummy Mummy, and a few that never made it off the drawing board, like Bride of Franken Berry and Dr. Jekyll Berry.

The video looks at the origins and timelines of the product line, controversies surrounding it, third party licensing, and GM's decision to make the cereals only available for Halloween. I have fanatical friends who anxiously await to buy cases of these cereals every fall. Apparently, General Mills makes as much in sales with a limited Fall release as they did having the cereals on the shelves year-round.