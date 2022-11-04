This swing version of Get Low works a little too well

Music is known for its malleability. We've probably all seen that viral video where a three-piece band uses four chords to play various popular songs. However, one of the coolest ways to highlight music's malleability is the mashup.

Thanks to the internet, we've got a host of great mashups and musical fusions over the years. And while it's fun to listen to mashups that fit both songs, the real joy comes from putting two divergent tracks together. Like, imagine if someone took Slipknots vocals for Psychosocial and put them over Justin Bieber's Baby? Oh, wait, someone already did that.

When it comes to creating oddly fitting mashups and musical edits, few YouTube channels manage the concept as well as There I Ruined It. In the video linked above, you can watch There I Ruined It blend Lil Jon and the Yin Yang Twins' epic Millennial anthem Get Low with swing music. The results are oddly satisfying.